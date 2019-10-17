Zambia will face defending champpions Angola in the semifinals of the 2019 COSAFA Men’s Under-17 Championship on Friday at Mpira Stadium in Blantyre, Malawi.

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 14h30.

The Junior Chipolopolo advanced to the semifinals with a perfect record after winning Group A with 9 points.

2017 winners Zambia thumped eSwatini 6-0, South Africa 7-0 and Malawi 3-2 in the group stage.

Angola are in the last four as runners up from Group B.

Both are chasing their second Cosafa U17 titles.

Eswatini will play Group B winners Mozambique in the other semifinal earlier at 11h00.

