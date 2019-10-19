PRAYER FOR THE NATION

On this day of prayer, our heavenly father we call upon your holy name to prevail on the nation. Our God and father we know and acknowledge that as a Christian nation, you alone are our sanctuary. That on this day we submit the country of Zambia to you for abundant blessings.

Heavenly father we understand and acknowledge that indeed you have bestowed the leadership of earthly beings to man. Man has his own frailties and fallibilities. It is for this reason God that we call on you to provide the guidance to the men and women who are in charge of the affairs of the state to live by your calling. We therefore call upon you Lord to give the leadership wisdom that goes beyond their own understanding. We call on you Lord that you will give them the wisdom to resist the temptation to use their power for their own benefit but rather for the service to your people our God. Heavenly father we ask that you humble their hearts.

Heavenly father I pray for the people of Zambia. Father we may falter from time to time, but father we ask that as a nation collective you give us the wisdom to discern good from evil. Give us the courage Lord to call evil by its name and make a commitment to address it. May you fill the nation with peace, love and harmony, may you deliver us from the clutches of hate that threaten the unity of your people and the motherland Zambia. Father we ask that as a people you give us leadership that will deliver this country closer to you. A leadership that will ease confusion. A leadership that will commit to address and heal delusion. Father we ask for a leadership that will expose illusion that takes advantage of your children. Father we submit to glory and your honour.

Father God as you guided us in 1 Timothy 1:1-3 and you said “I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people; for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness; This is good, and pleases God our Savior,”

In the name of Jesus Christ, I pray for the healing of the nation.

Amen.

HH

