Zambia coach Oswald Mutapa has set his sight on winning the 2019 COSAFA Men’s Under-17 Championship after storming the final on Friday afternoon.

Junior Chipolopolo will tackle Mozambique in Sunday’s final at Mpira Stadium in Blantyre, Malawi.

Unbeaten Zambia are in the final after thumping holders Angola 2-0 in the semifinal on Friday while Mozambique ejected Eswatini at the same stage on the same day.

‘We are happy that we will be playing the final,’ Mutapa said.

‘Since are in the final we will go for the trophy. We told people back home that we are going back with the trophy,’ he said.

Mutapa is now plotting Mozambique’s downfall in the final.

‘We watched them briefly and I think we have some videos for them. We are going to watch the videos and plan for them (Mozambique),’ he said.

Zambia last won this competition in 2017.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]