Labour and Social Security Minister Joyce Simukoko has bemoaned the high levels of non-compliance to the country’s labour laws especially among employers from the informal sector.

Mrs. Simukoko says the government is aware that most employers have not implemented the new employment code Act.

She says government’s decision to revise labour laws and further extend social security to the informal sector is meant to codify and consolidate employment law principles thereby altering the employment landscape in the country.

Mrs. Simukoko was speaking when she met International Social Security Association – ISSA Secretary General Marcelo Abi-Ramia Caetano on the sidelines of the World Social Security Forum in Brussels, Belgium.

And Mr. Caetano applauded government for its commitment towards the International Social Security Association as well as promoting conducive working conditions for employees.

The Labour Minister is in Brussels attending the fifth World Social Security Forum -WSSF- which is being hosted by the public social security institutions of Belgium.

This years’ forum which is being held under the theme “Protecting people in a changing world’ has attracted more than one thousand participants from more than 1-hundred and 50 countries.

This is according to a statement released to ZNBC News by First Secretary for Press and Public Relations, at the Zambia Embassy in Brussels Belgium, Phyllis Chilekwa.

