Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has urged the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) and Police to bring to book people using social media to scandalize President Edgar Lungu and other innocent people.
Mr. Lusambo has wondered why the institutions have taken long to arrest people abusing social media when they have the capacity to do so.
The Minister has invited a ZICTA Director in charge of cybercrime and Lusaka Province Police Commissioner at his office tomorrow to discuss how they can curb social network abuse that is rampant.
Speaking to ZNBC News in Lusaka, Mr. Lusambo said society values should be respected as they hold the integrity of the country.
He has also assured citizens that the government will address social media abuse.
As usual, more gibberish from chief cadre minister Lusambo. He thinks the president is a god?
I suggest he is arrested first for battering major Kachingwe and Kambwili at Parliament.
Calling lungu a corrupt thief is not scandelising him,
let lungu deny that he is a corrupt thief…….
This guy is charging full speed unopposed for the st.upid prize. I hope he also scoops the Darwin Challenge Cup. The 21st Century is NOT for such calibres imwe napapata. Let’s leave this sort of level behind come 2021 mwe.
One would wish these mongrels can issue such stain statements towards the 48 spook houses,fire tenders,disappearing game,mukula tree, than trying to shut people up.Social media is here to stay.
These I.diots awe sure
Confused this is not North Korea etc. Yawn I go back to sleep? Who is this person?