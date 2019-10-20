

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has urged the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) and Police to bring to book people using social media to scandalize President Edgar Lungu and other innocent people.

Mr. Lusambo has wondered why the institutions have taken long to arrest people abusing social media when they have the capacity to do so.

The Minister has invited a ZICTA Director in charge of cybercrime and Lusaka Province Police Commissioner at his office tomorrow to discuss how they can curb social network abuse that is rampant.

Speaking to ZNBC News in Lusaka, Mr. Lusambo said society values should be respected as they hold the integrity of the country.

He has also assured citizens that the government will address social media abuse.

