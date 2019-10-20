Member of the Central Committee for the Fred M’membe’s Socialist Party in Zambia Faston Mwale has said that United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema a politician couched from the capitalist bourgeoise traditions, and has an infinite lust for power, glory, and fame accompanied by a ferocious appetite for material wealth driven by unbridled greed and an inexhaustible crave for corruption.

In a statement posted on the party’s social media page, making a case for the party’s presidential candidate, Mr Mwale said that politicians of the HH type are proxies for capital and that their aim is to serve capital rather than than the expressed needs of the people.

In an indirect reference to HH’s trip to the US to court Investors, Mr Mwale wrote: ” Going on a “wild hunting spree” for investments is a dangerous excursion and this is what pits HH against the people. He is widely seen as a dealer rather than a leader. ”

Below is the full post

COMRADE FRED IS THE OBVIOUS CHOICE OF THE WORKING CLASS MASSES

The question by the on-line ‘Kwacha Times’ publication requiring the members of the public to state as to who has the people’s interest at heart is laudable. There is a higher likelihood that the Patriotic Front will face an embarrassing defeat in the upcoming 2021 general elections.

The foregoing, therefore, sets the premise for the media and others to begin to shape the public psyche towards engaging in productive political discourse around which candidate would better serve the needs of the people. In order to draw useful insights, I would insist that such discourse must emphasize ideological positions rather than personal inclinations and attributes that are un-helpful. I must actually concede from the outset that I lack the ‘political flair’ of engaging in unproductive personality politics that are characteristic of Zambian politics. To avoid falling prey to backward forms of politics and make a rational contribution to the issue at hand, I will apply a Marxist analysis framework – a non-subjective and scientific method.

Comrade Fred is the preferred choice. The choice of comrade Fred is not driven by mere whims and caprices but by a clearly defined ideological path. He is thus far, the only one openly and evidently championing the cause of the working class. His leadership qualities and achievements have been pivotal in the struggle for humanity and freedom nationally, continentally and internationally. He is a valiantly independent and formidable political thinker, a feat accumulated over a span of forty years of revolutionary politics. His influence has shaped the course of history. He is among the gallery of leaders whose exemplary life is a role model and is worthy of being emulated.

A leader not motivated by a lust for power, prestige and glory and indeed not driven by material goods is all what Zambians need for a President and comrade Fred is one such a person. In him and through him Zambians are assured of a leadership that would transform Zambia into an oasis of justice, peace and equity. He is a socialist from the Marxist-Leninist tradition with robust pan African and internationalist credentials and convictions. We need him. Africa needs him and the world needs him to lead a working class collective fight against capitalism and imperialism. Our oppression, our exploitation and our vulnerability to expropriation is not rooted in human nature, so to say, but in a structural system that subjugates us to despicable human conditions. He, who has given his life to the struggle against all forms of injustices is of the people and must be revered as a true revolutionary icon and comrade Fred is.

Now, the contrast is this: Couched from the capitalist bourgeoise traditions, Mr. Hichilema is un-apologetically a capitalist. This breed of politicians has an infinite lust for power, glory and fame accompanied by a ferocious appetite for material wealth driven by unbridled greed and an inexhaustible crave for corruption. Though they speak the common language of the working class, they are not of the working class. They are proxies of capital. Theirs is to service capital rather than to serve the expressed needs of the people. That is why their vocabulary is never short of the term “foreign investment” as if foreign investment is a blue print for development, yet of the 54 or so countries of Africa, there is no one country that has developed with foreign investment.

This view, however, does not posit that investment is be despised. Going on a “wild hunting spree” for investments is a dangerous excursion and this is what pits HH against the people. He is widely seen as dealer rather than a leader.

History is replete with lop-sidedness investments. We must learn from them. A comprehensive conjunctural analysis must precede any determination of the kind of investment and the associated processes and protocols that attend a particular investment vis a vis the socio-economic, political and cultural factors that will play a complimentary role to the investment project.

In most cases, there is just a straight and ruthless rush for investment to accrue maximum profit. As a result, Africa has had a raw deal – what is invested is far too little compared to what is taken out of the continent, through transfer pricing, tax evasion, importation of intermediary products, etc. The extractive industry is a good case in point.

Given the above, comrade Fred is far more preferable than his counterpart Mr. Hichilema.

[Read 61 times, 61 reads today]