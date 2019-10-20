

Today’s Scripture

“Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is—his good, pleasing and perfect will…”

(Romans 12:2, NIV)

Be Transformed

In the original Bible language, the word “transform” is “metamorpho.” It’s where we get our word “metamorphose.” When a caterpillar changes from a little worm-like larva into a beautiful butterfly, it is called metamorphosis. The caterpillar starts out as possibly one of the most unattractive insects. It’s very plain, nothing special about it. But God destined the caterpillar to go through a transformation. It goes from being one of the most ordinary creatures to one of the most beautiful, colorful and graceful. Instead of having to crawl on the ground, it can now fly to wherever it wants to go.

Paul is saying that if you’ll get your thoughts going in the right direction and not dwell on negative, condemning, “not able to” thoughts, and program your mind with what God says about you, then a transformation will take place. The only way to release your butterfly is to get your thinking in line with God’s Word. If you will keep renewing your mind and agreeing with what God says about you, it’s just a matter of time before that transformed person comes out. When your thoughts are better, your life will be better.

A Prayer for Today

Father, thank You for the work You are doing in my life. I surrender every part of my being to You. Thank You for transforming me as I keep my heart and mind stayed on You in Jesus’ name. Amen.”

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]