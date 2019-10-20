Ten men Zambia on Sunday won the 2019 COSAFA Men’s Under-17 Championship after thumping Mozambique 2-0 in the final played at Mpira Stadium in Blantyre, Malawi.

Junior Chipolopolo won the cup with a perfect record after winning all their five matches at the regional tournament.

Rickson Ng’ambi and Joseph Banda were the scorers on the final day as 2017 champions Zambia walked to the winner’s podium.

Coach Oswald Mutapa’s boys were reduced to ten when Peter Chikola saw red for a second bookable offence in the 58th minute.

On the road to the final, Zambia beat eSwatini (6-0), South Africa (7-0), Malawi (3-2) and Angola (2-0) in the semi-finals.

Zambia 11

14. Iford Mwale, 4. Miguel Chaiwa (C), 5. Onesimus Chipango, 6. Dominic Kanda, 7. Chipyoka Songa, 9. Rickson Ngambi, 10. Moses Mulenga, 11 Joseph Banda, 12. Peter Chikola, 15. Benson Simwanda, 17. Julius Kumwenda.

