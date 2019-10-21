The government will before the end of this year launch the biometric system which will be used for disbursement of funds under the Social Cash Transfer.

This is to avoid the bottlenecks that affected the successful implementation of the programme.

Community Development and Social Services Minister, Kampamba Chewe has disclosed this in Luanshya today.

Mrs. Chewe said the Ministry working with Smart Zambia is looking for a sustainable way of disbursing the funds and avoid physical contact with officers.

She said in the recent past the government experienced a lot of challenges where the money was not reaching the intended recipients.

Mrs. Chewe disclosed that the Biometric system will be replicated in other social programmes like the Food Security Pack among others.

She said the system will capture all beneficiaries and will be monitored from the Head office to make sure beneficiaries get their money.

And Mrs. Chewe said President Edgar Lungu has given a go ahead to increase the number of beneficiaries from the current 6-hundred and 30 thousand to 7-hundred thousand before the end of the year.

