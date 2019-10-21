Lusaka City Council (LCC) has said that it is saddened by the damage to one of it’s fire trucks by some Kanyama residents last night. The incident happened when fire fighters went to Kanyama’s Shula area to quench the reported fire.

The fire brigade received a phone call around 22:00 hours from a concerned resident that one of the houses in the area was on fire.

The fire truck and a team of firefighters was immediately dispatched to the scene, but upon arrival, it was discovered that in fact what was on fire was the Zesco transformer.

The team managed to quench the fire but no sooner than they did that residents who came to witness the incident started pelting stones at the officers and equipment.

The irate residents demanded that firefighters should restore electricity supply in the area. The residents also accused firefighters of contributing to the Zesco load shedding in the area.

The incident resulted in the windscreen of the cabbin crew of the fire truck being shattered and three (3) fire fighters sustaining injuries.

The team, however, managed to flee the scene with the help of state police.

LCC said that it wished to remind Kanyama residents in particular and Lusaka residents in general that the hostility being exhibited towards Council officials on flimsy grounds during their conduct of duty is not healthy.

Kanyama residents know very well that it is not within the mandate of the fire brigade to restore the supply of electricity neither do they have anything to do with load shedding.

LCC further said that the mandate of the fire brigade was to save lives and property from fire and fire-related incidences wherever and whenever duty calls, and appealed to all Lusaka residents to refrain from acts of violence and destruction towards Council officials and property.

The Council urged Residents to instead work with the Council to safeguard Council properties for the public good.

