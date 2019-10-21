Fisheries and Livestock Minister, Nkandu Luo has challenged professionals in her ministry to fully utilise their skills to resolve problems affecting the fisheries and livestock sector.

Professor Luo says it is a shame that problems affecting fisheries and livestock development remain unresolved when her ministry has qualified staff such as doctors at all its district and provincial offices.

She has called on staff to be innovative and add value to the Fisheries and Livestock sector by providing solutions such as livestock production, disease control and marketing.

Speaking when she toured Mwase Livestock breeding centre in Lundazi, Professor Luo wondered why the facility at Mwase should be called a breeding center when her staff are not breeding the necessary numbers of improved breeds.

Mwase breeding Center has only managed to produce one hundred and five improved cattle breeds from the 42-breeding stock and sold 21 to the farmers.

