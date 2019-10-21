Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has revealed that a case of Poliomyelitis has been recorded in CHIENGE district, Luapula Province.

Dr. Chilufya said the case involves a two-year-old boy of Kalima Village who developed weakness in both lower limbs on the 16th of July, 2019.

And the Minister said on further investigations, it has been discovered that 2 out of 34 samples that were tested at the University Teaching Hospital virology lab have been found with the virus in their stool.

Dr. Chilufya said the Ministry of Health has initiated various interventions to mitigate the problem, which include surveillance in all health facilities, communities, and points of entry among others.

He said the Government of the Republic of Zambia is working round the clock to ensure that the virus does not escalate.

He stated that Zambia has not had a Polio outbreak since 1995 and that the last imported case was recorded in 2002.

He said the sick child has a parent resident in the DRC where the disease is present. He also said the disease is present in other neighbouring counties such as Angola and Mozambique.

The Minister said this when he addressed residents of Lambwe Chomba during the groundbreaking ceremony of a Mini Hospital in the area.

He urged the residents to take precautions by taking their children for vaccination especially during Child Health Week.

[Read 14 times, 14 reads today]