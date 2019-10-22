Chinsali Municipal Council in Muchinga Province workers have joined in the on-going countrywide go slow. The council workers who have joined other local authorities in the country are demanding for their three month’s salary arrears.

The workers lamented that they are failing to make ends meet due to the salary arrears owed to them by the local government which has now entered 4 months for workers in division 1 while those in division 2, 3 and 4 are owed 3 months arrears.

The workers also complained that they are also failing to pay house rentals adding that their landlords are on their necks.

The workers have further demanded for the removal of the Local Government Permanent Secretary (PS) Dr. Bishop Ed Chomba whom they have accused of failing to take care of their welfare and pay them on time.

And a check by the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) this morning at Chinsali Municipal Council found some workers seating under the trees while those in the offices were busy chatting.

About 64 local authorities in the country are on go slow demanding for their salary arrears.

Meanwhile, Zambia United Local Authorities Workers Union (ZULAWU) could not be contacted by press time as they were locked up in a meeting with Management over the same issue.

