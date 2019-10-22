Monze Town Council has started impounding trucks found parked in unauthorized areas as a way enforcing SI 20 of 2018.

Task force Chairperson Justin Chombo explaind that the local authority in July embarked on a sensitization program on the need for Truckers to park their vehicles in designated parking areas and warned that once the grace period had elapsed trucks found parked in town would be impounded and would only be released after paying a penalty fee.

Mr Chombo who is the Chief Human Resource Manager at MTC said the truckers who had earlier obliged with the directive recently started abrogating the law and returned to their old ways of indiscriminately parking of their vehicles in the CBD prompting the council to swing into action on Wednesday.

“We have impounded a number of trucks since we commenced our night patrols on Wednesday. The trucks are only being released upon payment of the penalty fee. We are following up on some drivers who did not only break the law but went further to maliciously damage government property by destroying the clamps and going away with them. We have contacted their respective offices to ensure that the clamps are returned and the penalties are paid.

“We have to thank members of the the public who continue to report to us that trucks have returned to parking in the CBD. This shows that we are together in this process of ensuring that there is sanity in our CBD.

“However, we have also made a serious observation which is that the perpetrators of this lawlessness are people who were once residents of the district or have relatives within. As a council we expect everyone to comply with the SI and no vehicle is exempted regardless of your connection to the district,” he said.

SI 20 of 2018 prohibits heavy vehicles from parking in any unauthorized area and a charge of 2,500.00 penalty units is imposed on those found wanting

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]