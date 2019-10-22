Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops President Bishop George Lungu says people of Eastern Province are becoming angrier and frustrated with many failed developments in the province.

Bishop Lungu who is also Chipata Diocese Catholic Bishop says the situation has gotten worse, with people killing each other for simple by-elections.

Bishop Banda has urged Zambians to brace themselves for more violence in 2021 if nothing is done to arrest the situation.

Bishop Lungu says it is shameful that a life could be lost during a Council Chairperson by election in Kaoma District an indication that more violence is expected in 2021.

Bishop Lungu said the escalating cases of violence are a serious concern and should be addressed.

He says that the country is faced with a number of problems such as power load shedding, poor road network and lack of food in hospitals, which calls for special attention.

Bishop Lungu says that development in the country is not equally shared, as government has concentrated much on developing Lusaka, leaving other provinces with poor road infrastructure.

He says that the situation is fearful as more people are becoming more angry and frustrated.

Bishop Lungu said the economic situation has deteriorated and has challenged leaders to be truthful about happenings in the country.

Bishop Lungu was speaking during mass to mark the closure for the year of the Mission at St. Anne’s Cathedral in Chipata in his Extra Ordinary Evangelization Homily.

