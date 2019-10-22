1. Reference is made to a recent widely circulated media report wherein the undersigned was misquoted as having “challenged” the US Embassy to clarify UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s claims about “refusing sanctions” against Zambia.
2. The “report” was an unfortunate and sensational misrepresentation, of this author’s statement, because as far as we know, it would be untenable and indeed unthinkable to “challenge” the US Embassy in Zambia in this regard, as the organisation that invited Mr. Hichilema cannot speak on behalf of the US Federal Government.
3. However in terms of “challenging” and without downplaying the “sanctions” talk, we find it quite difficult to provide the sort of answers the media and other stakeholders are seeking, unless they can ask Mr. Hichilema himself or send their queries about “sanctions” to the US Embassy, as it is the only place where correct answers could be elicited.
4. The statement by the undersigned was therefore aimed at galvanising the media and other stakeholders such as the church and civil society, to “challenge” and interrogate among other things, how a seemingly innocuous private meeting discussing “investment” and other “business issues”, went on to discuss “sanctions against Zambia”- which HH “reportedly” “refused to support”. Why would an Opposition leader talk about sanctions that are non-existent?
Sunday Chilufya Chanda
Patriotic Front Media Director
Party Headquarters, Lusaka
Interesting. Chanda issues a statement then deny the same statement. PF creates the short code 373 then PF denies the same. Why is PF quarreling with itself? Dola is right, PF i just fire fighting. We expect more fire trucks.
Iwe Monday Chanda, GO & SLEEP.
It appears you are taking expired A.R.V’s & your Bongo is badly affected. That’s the fruits of your Corruption, hence your fellow P.F Mbava’s supplying pharmacies you use with expired Mushonga.
Can you just SHUT that effing hole?
I am stakeholder, same like you and I do resent your childish attempt to shift attention from PF criminal failures to manage Country, in to “loose” talk of Mr. HH abroad.
Mr. Chanda CAN YOU EXPLAIN TO ZAMBIANS WHERE YOUR PARTY STANDS ON THE ISSUE OF GRAND CORRUPTION, THEFT OF NATURAL RESOURCES, LACK OF THE RULE OF LAW, INCOMPETENT/BIASED JUDICIARY, AG DEFENDING CRIMINAL ACTS OF THE CABINET MEMBERS BY HIDING BEHIND STATE SECRETS ACT, NON GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS USING GOVERNMENT ASSETS, NEVER ENDING CREEPING TAXATION AND RED TAPE, POLICE INCOMPETENCE AND UNWARRANTED BRUTALITY …………..
THIS ARE SOME ISSUES PEOPLE ARE EAGERLY AWAITING TO BE CLARIFIED.
PLEASE CLARIFY ALL ABOVE BEFORE MENTIONING Mr. HH AGAIN.
The real question PF should be asking themselves is “what have we been doing for the international community to even contemplate sanctions?”
HH is not the one pushing or even suggesting them, he actually saved millions of innocent Zambians from suffering the effects of sanctions against a corrupt clique of individuals who are clearly in denial about their activities.