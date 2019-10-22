The suspected owners of the 51 controversial houses in Lusaka’s Chalala area have been identified and named. The suspects are Charles Loyana, a Senior Accountant in the Ministry of Finance, and his wife, Susan Sinkala, a civil servant, as well as a Copperbelt-based lawyer, Chali Chitala.

The suspects have since been warned and cautioned, and the matter has been handed over to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for further action and guidance.

Home Affairs Minister, Stephen Kampyongo disclosed this in a ministerial statement issued in Parliament today, saying this follows joint investigations by the law enforcement wings.

Mr. Kampyongo explained that the investigations were done by the Drug Enforcement Commission -DEC-, Anti-Corruption Commission -ACC- and the Zambia Police.

He further explained that contrary to speculations and false hoods that surrounded the matter were even the names of the first family were mentioned, the development reaffirms Government’s commitment to the fight against Corruption and that the issue will be expedited.

Mr. Kampyongo stressed that the matter must not be politicised.

And responding to a question from Kantanshi Member of Parliament, Anthony Mumba, Mr. Kampyongo said civil servants can own property, but it must be accounted for. Mr. Mumba had asked whether civil servants are entitled to own property.

