The suspected owners of the 51 controversial houses in Lusaka’s Chalala area have been identified and named. The suspects are Charles Loyana, a Senior Accountant in the Ministry of Finance, and his wife, Susan Sinkala, a civil servant, as well as a Copperbelt-based lawyer, Chali Chitala.
The suspects have since been warned and cautioned, and the matter has been handed over to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for further action and guidance.
Home Affairs Minister, Stephen Kampyongo disclosed this in a ministerial statement issued in Parliament today, saying this follows joint investigations by the law enforcement wings.
Mr. Kampyongo explained that the investigations were done by the Drug Enforcement Commission -DEC-, Anti-Corruption Commission -ACC- and the Zambia Police.
He further explained that contrary to speculations and false hoods that surrounded the matter were even the names of the first family were mentioned, the development reaffirms Government’s commitment to the fight against Corruption and that the issue will be expedited.
Mr. Kampyongo stressed that the matter must not be politicised.
And responding to a question from Kantanshi Member of Parliament, Anthony Mumba, Mr. Kampyongo said civil servants can own property, but it must be accounted for. Mr. Mumba had asked whether civil servants are entitled to own property.
This is good precedence. We didn’t need the clarification on the first family. President Lungu being the president is the first person we shall blame even when he is not at fault. It is our right as citizens. Especially when matters of Taxpayers and national funds are tied to a case. It is common sense. The president understands this, but 8 PF ministers that are non performing just cannot fathom.
It is a nolle prosecue case.
An accountant should know how to make money from nothing, and books pass audits.
I have no issue with that accountant. I have issue with land and property management in Zambia. How could it be that hard to identify property owners?
An absurd and bizzare case no different from the PF
I honestly do not know what to say when ministers warn civil servants about corruption.
“Do as I say, not as I do” comes to mind.
The ACC “failed” to find out who the owners are. Are they fit for purpose?
Anyway, I do not buy this cooked up story. This would have made headlines if true as soon as the owners were found.
Lets charge the tax evader and privatisation thief too! We have identified him for you.
Why then did the ACC close the case if they knew who the owners are? How about the moron from Tanzania who is claiming to own the houses. You cannot hide the truth forever, it will eventually come out. Nonsense.
You have been told that 1 + 1 = 2 but you still want the answer to be 3. That’s why you are destined to fail!
Destined to fail would be believing this inconsistent story of an explanation without asking intelligent questions. Governance is not, and should not be equated to, a grade 1 classroom environment, let alone the Zambian one where children are encouraged to memorize without reasoning. That form of governance is what has made development unattainable under our current constitution and leadership. It is not what “you have been told”, but rather what it actually is and how it reflects on their leadership. Thieves spinning to hide the extent of their incompetence is not a 1+1 = 2 type issue. It is an issue of accountability, transparency, separation of powers, empowerment of our abused investigative wings, to mention but a few. Let’s give it the attention it deserves.
At age 25, I built a house in Ndola Lubuto in 1 year. I sold it 5 times the cost that time after 3 years of fighting with tenants.
Yes people can build. But why hide and bring so much contravecy in country?
An accountant at ministry of finance can manage to build those houses. Yes. From loans, stock trading and offshore accounts, yes, just 1 click and offload dollars.
But 50 homes in 5 years is abit too much. It is questionable.
How’s is your buying of a house at 25 coming in on this issue? This is not Facebook
Like I commented earlier in the day in response to Anthony Bwalya who has become the voice of UPND
Corruption as a whole is happening in Zambia from those who support (1)PF, (2)UPND, (3) MMD.. etc, still working as civil servants or Senior Civil Servants in Zambia. And of course in government and those who have No Political Party Affiliation whatsoever.
We must not think that everyone who is of UPND Faction is all a Clean Faction. We need to address corruption as National Problem from all people, which has become the norm or a way of life.
On the other hand it is possible for anyone to own 200 houses in Zambia, if you work and think smart, you can do it. Its actually achievable within 5 years
Lets not create fear of stopping people from reaching their aspirations, goals and ambitions.
If the the money they used is all accountable, or from ” Compound Property Investment” then leave this couple alone. Because the capital is basically compounding itself to keep building more and more houses.
In that case, they have become an example that if you are determined in life, you achieve any form of success.
The way the narrative is changing, it’s clear that many people are disappointed that it is not a of politician who isns the houses.
Why not quite GRZ & be an ordinary businessperson
There is more to come……
I bet those suspects will be state secreates , never to be scrutinissed by anyone….
You can foo.l the people some of time but can’t foo.l the people all the time….
That’s the problem with most Zambians… Their minds seem to shrink daily… Just months ago people where crying to know the owner of the houses…now its known they are busy defending a thief, who stole from them ati its something that can be done…gullible minds indeed…the tendency of ignoring issues for the sake of been Zambian is what persons with small minds keep taking advantage of stealing and stealing knowing Zambians are sheepish…they will make noise after some days it will be water under the bridge…..Pathetic thinkers!
I still do not believe this explanation. It is just smoke screen. The real culprits are being shielded.
Dogs have stopped bucking. Tomorrow they will cook up a story that will make them resume the bucking.
Shame!