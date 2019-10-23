First Lady Esther Lungu has today handed over the Fire Trucks donated to the Esther Lungu Foundation by Los Angeles City Fire Department to the Lusaka Fire Rescue Services.

The trucks described by UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema as “some amazing” 19th Century Technology as he recounted how as a young boy he used to watch these trucks on a black and white television set were to be received by Fire Rescue Service officials and Local Government Minister Charles Banda.

Handing over the Equipment, the First Lady bemoaned the lack of recognition for the Fire Services Rescue Personnel in the country.

She noted with regret that despite the Fire Department playing a critical role in managing fires, they have not received much recognition in Zambia.

She expressed hope that the donated equipment will help in the management of fires in Lusaka.

Early this year on the 19th January 2019 the First lady arrived in Los Angeles for what the government described as a launch of collaboration between the Los Angeles City Fire Department and the Zambia Fire and Rescue Service where she received four donated Fire trucks.

According to the then presidential spokesperson Amos Chanda the purpose of the trip was to assess if the fire trucks conformed to Zambian standards.

However, it emerged that the donated fire trucks were retired by the LA fire department after serving the area for decades. Two of the trucks are 1985 models, a third one is a 1995 model and the other one a 1996 model.

Local Government Minister Charles Banda described the donation as a timely gesture that will go a long way in the management of fires particularly in Lusaka.

