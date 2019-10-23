The government has appealed to schools to have production units that will enable pupils acquire life skills that may help them earn a living in the future.

Eastern Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Josphat Lombe said pupils need to be equipped with various skills so that those who do not do well academically may use the very skills to secure their lives.

Mr Lombe said through the teaching of productive skills to the pupils, schools must also come up with projects that can help them generate incomes.

He said schools must teach pupils about practical issues that are there in life.

Speaking as guest of honour at the close out meeting of the Score Girls Project held yesterday at Crystal Springs Hotel in Chipata, Mr Lombe commended People’s Action Forum (PAF) for supplementing government’s efforts in ending child marriages in the province.

He said government while working with various cooperating partners and stakeholders to ensure that it promotes the re-entry policy of girls who fall pregnant in the province.

Mr Lombe said PAF has scored a lot of successes targeted at ending child marriages in Eastern Province in the two and half years of the Score Girls Project.

He appealed to PAF to extend its time frame of implementing the Score Girls Project in Eastern Province for it to be effectively contribute to curbing of early marriages and teenage pregnancies.

And PAF board representative Clara Phiri commended government for establishing access to quality education for girls a national priority.

Ms Phiri said the increased number of girls dropping out of school as a result of high rates of early pregnancy and marriages makes a significant contribution to this number.

She said government has given room for this problem to be addressed through the Re-entry Policy.

Ms Phiri said according to studies carried out by PAF, it was discovered that most parents in rural communities do not want pregnant girls or girls with children to go back into school because they believe that this will encourage other girls to do the same.

