Minister of Agriculture Michael Katambo says the public-private partnership in the agricultural value chain is yielding positive results.

Mr.Katambo explained that as directed by President Edgar Lungu early this year, his ministry and other line ministries have embraced a multisectoral approach.

He cited the Zambian National Farmers Union, Grain Traders Association of Zambia and Zambia Miller’s association as some of the key stakeholders his ministry has joined hands with to enhance agricultural production.

Speaking at the Zambian National Farmers Union 114th Annual Congress in Lusaka today, Mr.Katambo disclosed that currently, his ministry is working with stakeholders to harness the hidden potential in cassava production.

“As directed by you your excellence early this year, my ministry is working closely with the stakeholders that are here such as ZNFU, Grain Traders and Millers Association among others. In the maize sector, we have done a lot of fruitful planning and our focus is on cassava production. We know and it is self-explanatory that cassava if well harnessed can be the money-spinner for the nation so we are working towards utilizing the cassava that is grown on the larger scale,” he said.

Mr.Katambo disclosed that he and his counterpart from the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries do not allow partisan politics in the agriculture value chain but solely depend on the expert’s advice.

He further dispelled the statement from the ZNFU President Jervis Zimba that the government should not export maize bran, saying there is a ban on the exportation of maize bran.

And CORTEVA Chef Executive Officer Samson Nyendwa hailed President Edgar Lungu for having placed agriculture on top of his developmental agenda.

Mr.Nyendwa whose company produces panner and pioneer seeds said his firm will continue producing seeds that are climatic resilient.

He further said farmers countrywide are being sensitized on the climate-smart farming methods.

During this year’s Annual Congress eight farmers will award with K3200 e-voucher for farming inputs due to their resolve to support conservation farming while President Lungu was awarded the pictorial gift which depicts his support to agricultural growth.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]