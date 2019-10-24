Red Arrows stayed top of the 2019/2020 FAZ Super Division table for a third successive week following a 2-1 home win over debutants Kansanshi Dynamos at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Unbeaten Arrows lead the log with 19 points from seven games, one point more than defending champions Zesco United who have a match in hand.

Arrows captain Bruce Masakanya scored a brace and put them 1-0 into the break via a 5th minute penalty.

Emmanuel Phiri equalized in the 66th minute for the new boys but Musakanya put matters beyond reach with the winner in stoppage time to see the duo score their second and third goals of the season respectively.

Zesco are a close second after they beat Mighty Mufulira Wanderers 2-0 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Thabani Kamusoko finished on a move from Anthony Akumu in the 37rh minute and Jesse Were secured the win in the 53rd minute to dispatch Mighty to their fourth successive league defeat.

Wanderers’ woes didn’t end there, after they were reduced to ten men in stoppage time when defender Joseph Chewe was sent off for a foul on midfielder Enock Sabumukama.

Mighty are second from bottom on 3 points after seven matches played and collected their only points of the season in a 3-2 away win over Nkana on September 22 in Kitwe.

Meanwhile, Nkana ended their two-month-long winless run at home when they toiled to a 1-0 victory over Lusaka Dynamos at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

Ronald Kampamba came off the bench in the 70th minute to score the defining goal in the 85th minute but was denied a brace three minutes later for an offside that never was.

Nkana are at number five after collecting their third league win of the season on 11 points from seven matches played.

Napsa Stars are third following a 1-0 away Lusaka derby victory over their regular landlords Nkwazi at Edwin Emboela Stadium.

Austin Banda scored the game’s only goal in the 80th minute to lift Napsa to 14 points.

2019/2020 FAZ Super Division

Week Seven Results & Fixtures

24/10/2019

Buildcon 1-Lumwana Radiants 0

Zesco United 2-Mufulira Wanderers 0

Nkana 1-Lusaka Dynamos 0

Red Arrows 2-Kansanshi Dynamos 1

Nkwazi 0-Napsa Stars 1

26/10/2019

Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy-Power Dynamos

Postponed

Kabwe Warriors-Lusaka Dynamos

Green Eagles-Green Buffaloes

