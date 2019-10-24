First Lady Esther Lungu on Wednesday officiated handed over the long awaited fire engines donated to the Esther Lungu Foundation by the Los Angeles-Lusaka City Sister Organization.

The hand over ceremony took place at the Lusaka Fire and Rescue Department at Lusaka Fire Station.

Speaking during the donation, Mrs Lungu urged the Lusaka City Council to establish the Lusaka-Los Angeles relationship office which will coordinate access to services and programs from the American city.

She also has appealed to the general public to begin to appreciate the work of fire fighters in the country.

Mrs Lungu said despite the risk and challenges fire fighters experience, their work is unappreciated.

And receiving the donation, Local Government Minister Charles Banda has urged officers from the fire department to make use of the knowledge obtained from their counterparts on income generation to enhance revenue collection.

Dr. Banda said the two fire engines and a truck for carrying the fire crew will go a long way in improving the capacity of the fire department in responding to fire happenings and other rescue operations.

And Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa says owing to the growing population in the city, demand for enhanced fire rescue has increased.

