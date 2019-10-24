President Edgar Lungu has pardoned 283 inmates based in various correctional facilities across the country in commemoration of Zambia’s 55th Independence Anniversary.

This is in accordance with Article 97 of the Constitution of Zambia, which provides for Presidential Pardon and Substitution of Severe Punishments imposed on the convicted.

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo announced the development at a media briefing and said that out of the 283, 260 are ordinary inmate inmates, one old aged inmate and 22 detained under the President’s Pleasure.

Mr Kampyongo said out of this number, 245 are males, 38 females.

He said out of the 283 inmates pardoned, this represents 1.05% of the total population inmates in Zambia’s correctional facilities with the population as of today is 22, 678 against holding capacity standing at 9, 150.

Mr Kampyongo said his Ministry is grateful to President Lungu, for exercising His Prerogative of Mercy at a time when the correctional facilities are extremely congested.

Meanwhile, Mr Kampyongo has warned criminals planning to cause lawlessness ahead of Independence Anniversary celebrations tomorrow that the law enforcement agencies will visit them.

