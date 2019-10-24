Countrymen and women:

1. Good evening.

2. Tomorrow marks our country’s 55th Independence anniversary. As per tradition, I am delighted to address the nation on the eve of this very special day in the history of our country.

3. Fifty-five years after Independence our generation can look back with pride, admiration and appreciation to our forefathers and mothers who waged a protracted struggle for Independence from colonial rule. We are grateful to them and above all to God, that we are here today to witness and celebrate this momentous occasion. It is important that we understand our country’s journey, both pre and post-Independence.

Countrymen and women:

4. The struggle for Independence laid a strong foundation for our freedom. Those who fought for this Independence had a vision of a people and nation that was free, united and strong. Each time we sing the national anthem, we recite the words at the core of their vision: free, united and strong.

5. As we celebrate our national day, we salute the heroes and heroines of our Independence struggle. Theirs was a selfless and patriotic generation that put the interests of the nation first before self. They sacrificed their lives to realise the dream of an independent Zambia. To this great generation, we say thank you, twalumba, litumezi, twasanta mwane, twatasha mukwai, zikomo, twasakwililako mwane, chuna-sakililiku mwani.

Countrymen and women:

6. This year’s Independence anniversary is being celebrated under the theme “our freedom, our country, our responsibility.”

7. The theme is a call to reflection and introspection on the meaning of our freedom today and beyond. It invites us to reflect on what we have and can do to maintain our freedom and develop our country.

Countrymen and women:

8. The freedom we are enjoying today enables us to interact with one another and exchange ideas freely but responsibly. This freedom was born out of the determination of our forefathers and mothers to restore our dignity as a people. It goes without saying that there is no dignity in bondage.

9. Our freedom as a people was incomplete without the right to self rule and control over our land. We, therefore, have the duty to respect and preserve this triple heritage of our Independence: dignity, self-rule and sovereignty over our land.

10. The freedoms our founding fathers and mothers fought for have been guaranteed and enshrined in our constitution. These include the fundamental rights and freedoms, the right to life, right to property and equality before the law. Our constitution also guarantees the freedom of conscience, expression and association.

11. Building on this strong foundation, we have made progress in establishing strong institutions that safeguard our freedom. We are also on course in increasing access to basic social services by our people. Equally, we have made steady progress in creating opportunities for our people to improve their livelihoods. As liberated men and women, we should use our freedom to deepen our relationships and develop our nation.

Countrymen and women:

12. Our Independence anniversary is also a celebration of our country. A land of diverse cultures, yet one people. A land richly endowed with natural resources. A land we call our home. This country defines us wherever we go. It is in our dna and deserves our total loyalty and patriotism. It is our God given land which we must always cherish and protect. That is why our forefathers and mothers fought for the Independence of our God given land.

13. Zambia is our home and our birthright. It does not only sustain us and shape us but also connects us with the rest of the world and humanity. We have a lot to be proud of. Our country is a beacon of peace on the continent. We are a hospitable people and we have a rich and diverse cultural heritage. We are blessed with a beautiful and unique environment and climate.

14. Let us take pride in our country and our flag. Let us love and nurture this beautiful country God has given us.

Countrymen and women:

15. Our Independence anniversary is not only a celebration but also a reminder of our responsibility to manage our own affairs. As citizens of this country, within and abroad, it is our responsibility and duty to love this country, to develop this country and to speak well of this country. We are the best ambassadors this country can ever have.

16. Responsibility demands that we should at all times endeavour to achieve the best for our country. Let us, therefore, pursue excellence in all that we do, whether big or small. Let us make this country a better place for everyone, today and in the future.

Countrymen and women:

17. In our quest to develop this great nation, we as citizens, must drive this development agenda. We must make deliberate efforts to work together as a people. We must have unity of purpose in pursuing our common goals.

18. In addition, our generation has the duty to achieve sustainable development and prosperity for our people. In this regard, we must broaden our understanding and appreciation of climate change. We must adapt to climate change. We must mitigate the negative effects of climate change.

Countrymen and women:

19. The responsibility to make Zambia a better place for all is for everyone. Those that grow food and feed the nation. Those that drive the earth moving equipment so that we have productive mines and good roads. Those that shape the minds and the future of children in our learning institutions. Our mothers nurturing our children to become responsible citizens. Our young citizens working in different fields to add value and contribute to the development of our country.

20. Every one counts, every effort counts, we all count. We must promote our unique national identity and image that makes Zambia stand out as a wonderful place to live, work, visit and invest in.

21. As we continue reflecting on our Independence, let us use this day as another opportunity to renew our commitment to our national values and principles. These include morality, integrity, patriotism, national unity and sustainable development. The renewal of our commitment will contribute towards building a strong, united and upright nation.

Countrymen and women:

22. As I conclude, let me reiterate the importance of this day to current and future generations. This day should inspire us to build a nation of solidarity, inclusivity, social justice and equity. We are our brothers keeper. We are our sisters keeper. We are the stewards of our environment. We must always rise above our challenges and inspire hope.

23. Let us develop and nurture creativity, innovation, critical thinking and patriotism in our children. Our children need our kindness, sensitivity and moral uprightness for a prosperous, Zambia. Let us continue to be good and caring neighbours, productive workers, responsible parents and upright citizens.

Countrymen and women:

24. As we celebrate this very special day tomorrow, let us do so in an orderly, peaceful and responsible manner. Let us forget about our differences and honour our country and those who gave us this freedom.

25. I wish you all a happy and blessed Independence day.

26. May God bless us all and bless our beloved country, Zambia.

27. Goodnight.

