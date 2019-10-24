World leaders have conveyed messages of congratulations to President Edgar Lungu and Zambians on the country’s 55th independence anniversary.

Russia President Vladimir Putin has expressed confidence that Russia and Zambia will further develop bilateral cooperation for the benefit of both countries.

In his congratulatory message to President Lungu, President Putin says strengthened bilateral cooperation between Russia and Zambia would help foster security and stability in African.

And Japanese emperor Naruhito has wished President Lungu and the people of Zambia prosperity as they celebrate independence.

Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi in his message of congratulations assured his willingness to work with President Lungu towards developing and strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation which exist between the two countries.

And Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, General David Hurley says a positive bilateral relationship between Zambia and the commonwealth of Australia stands to grow further through education links.

And Indonesia President Joko Widodo in his congratulatory message to President Lungu said Indonesia is resolved to strengthen ties with Zambia.

And Korean President Moon Jae -In observed that for years Korea and Zambia have steadily developed friendly relations by working together in variety of fields.

This according to a statement issued to media by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public relations Isacc Chipampe.

