World leaders have conveyed messages of congratulations to President Edgar Lungu and Zambians on the country’s 55th independence anniversary.
Russia President Vladimir Putin has expressed confidence that Russia and Zambia will further develop bilateral cooperation for the benefit of both countries.
In his congratulatory message to President Lungu, President Putin says strengthened bilateral cooperation between Russia and Zambia would help foster security and stability in African.
And Japanese emperor Naruhito has wished President Lungu and the people of Zambia prosperity as they celebrate independence.
Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi in his message of congratulations assured his willingness to work with President Lungu towards developing and strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation which exist between the two countries.
And Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, General David Hurley says a positive bilateral relationship between Zambia and the commonwealth of Australia stands to grow further through education links.
And Indonesia President Joko Widodo in his congratulatory message to President Lungu said Indonesia is resolved to strengthen ties with Zambia.
And Korean President Moon Jae -In observed that for years Korea and Zambia have steadily developed friendly relations by working together in variety of fields.
This according to a statement issued to media by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public relations Isacc Chipampe.
Independence for much of Africa probably came too early. America is responsible for this. USA didn’t want to see its Marshall Aid to Europe going to support the colonies. That’s why she told Britain and France to let the colonies go free. But Africans weren’t ready to run their own affairs as the value of the common good isn’t realky recognised. You can’t start democratisation wth a universal franchise. It just didn’t start like that anywhere on planet earth.
Only a true Zambian patriot understands the value of independence as we reflect on the evils the Brits showered on us.
1. Being cherry carried like kings on niggaz shoulders.
2. Having to put up with the window hole buying/shopping.
3. Pronouncing no go areas kumayadi.
4. Stealing our wealth – mineral, precious metals and other natural resources.
5. Not doing enough to develop the country.
6. Treated as third class citizens in our land.
7. Calling us thieves in our own land. Thief? This was worse than ISIS. Chaps were crazy.The list can go on and on. Statesmen, we definitely have a reason to observe this day. Only U5s have an alternative view of this.
It’s mockery to congratulate us for 55 years of stagnation and misrule. With exception to Mwanawasa RIP the rest have really failed Zambia. Zambia will only show it has grown at the 2021 poles. Either the elections will be bloody or zambia would have learnt and there will be peace. Otherwise 2021 is will be the indicator the world waits to see about Zambia.