President Edgar Lungu is disturbed by the continued abuse of social media by some unscrupulous individuals and institutions.

Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe says the deliberate abuse of social media is tailored to divert people’s attention from various developmental works the government is undertaking.

Mr. Chipampe says President Lungu is concerned with the prevailing situation which if not well handled can trigger conflicts.

Appearing on ZNBC’s “Morning Live Program”, Mr. Chipampe said it is now an order of the day to paint government black on social media which puts the country in bad standing on the international scene.

He said Zambians should know that in the era of social media, the world has been connected and that the international community and investors would deem the country not fit for their investment when a bad thing is written about it.

Mr. Chipampe has however called on Zambians to develop the culture of patriotism and positively use the power of social media to market the country’s investment potentials.

And Mr. Chipampe said President Lungu is concerned with the pictures circulating on social media of ZNBC Sports Reporter Chiko Mukoka who was attacked by unknown people on Wednesday.

He said Zambians need to start treating mental health challenges like any other condition and not shun or ridicule affected individuals.

Mr. Chipampe has since called on ZNBC management to help Chiko get medical help.

And when asked about President Lungu and opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili’s interaction yesterday at the freedom statue, Mr. Chipampe said the gesture is good for the country’s unity.

He noted that Mr. Kambwili’s turn up at the event was important as it put aside political differences.

Mr. Chipampe could however not go into details on what the two discussed but said President Lungu advised Mr. Kambwili on the procedure to follow especially that he is a former cabinet minister.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]