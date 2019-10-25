By: Anthony Bwalya – UPND Member

As Zambians from all walks of life, rich and power, young and old, prisoner or free; collect their thoughts and gather to honour and celebrate the memory of the men and women who gave everything for a chance at political self determination – the betrayal of our collective independence dream is all too palpable today as Zambians continue to endure some of the worst political and economic atrocities at the hands of an elected black government – The Patriotic Front (PF).

Lest we forget, the generation of our parents and their parents fought for the expansion of the enjoyment and unhindered exercise of political, civic and economic rights for black Zambians, who had become an ethnic minority grouping in their own country as the colonial system deliberately sought to exclude them from freely expressing themselves, exclusion from gathering and mobilizing, exclusion from accessing the same standard of quality education and healthcare and other discriminatory practices.

Yet 55 years on, we have a brutal black government fronted by the PF, intent on the premeditated decimation of the independent dream by shrinking the democratic and civic space using tactics of institutional harassment and intimidation by arbitrarily bullying, threatening, arresting and incarcerating of political opponents and critics for purposes of silencing them.

This, the PF are achieving, through the heavy-handed, impartial application of the rule of law; as well as by usurping the legitimate authority of our public institutions through the issuance of direct threats and commands at our institutions of law and order and justice, effectively rendering them impotent and unfit to fulfill their legally assigned mandates.

The PF regime has also perpetuated the culture of delay in delivering substantive economic emancipation for the masses, where economic opportunities and choices are substantively available all. Today, because of the entrenched culture of corruption and state culture, the ruling PF elites have successfully managed to create a class society that offers segregated services in health and education, where only the wealthy have a claim and stake in it.

The rest of the 90% of the over 17 million Zambians have been beaten into accepting the scrapes of what the top 10% do not need.

The moral legitimacy to govern does not rest in getting the majority of the vote. It rests in the fulfillment of promises upon which the ascendance to power was premised.

If you build your power base on a bed of lies and deceit, then you no longer have the moral legitimacy to govern.

And the PF have had no regard to their numerous, failed campaign promises upon which Zambians pinned their hopes. Broken promises of more money in our pockets, lower taxes and fighting corruption still ring with a deafening echo. We also know about the broken promises of expanding learning opportunities for the youth and capital empowerment for our youths and women; with all these promises only landing into the pockets of PF supporters and their affiliate surrogates.

Zambia’s independence dream remains captured.

Zambia’s independence dream has been stolen.

May the year 2021 be a year of restoring what has been stolen from us over the 55 years of self-rule, and impose for ourselves a government that will be fully accountable for the promises it makes to the Zambian people.

