Power utility firm Zesco has announced that the Sesheke-Senanga 66kV transmission line has been isolated due to a system disturbance following a line fault.
Company Public Relations Manager Hazel Zulu says the incident happened around 15:29 hours yesterday following strong winds.
Mrs Zulu said this means that most parts of Western province are off supply until the problem is resolved.
She named Senanga, Mongu, Kalabo, Nalolo, Kaoma, Nkehema, Luampa and Sioma as the affected districts.
Mrs Zulu said a team of engineers moved in immediately to investigate further and commence repair works.
She said in a statement that Power restoration to the affected areas is expected today by 12:00hours.
Mrs Zulu on behalf of ZESCO has apologises to the affected customers for the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen event.
She however, said that all supply lines should be treated as live as power maybe restored before the stated time.
Even faults and other disturbances to the power transmission network in certain parts of the country are blamed on HH and the UPND. But whn similar things occur elsewhere, it is just vandals. I’m surprised that this one hasn’t been “politicized” and blamed on HH.
Like it’s something new …the whole country is without power 15 hours every day….ZESCO sounds like power is available 24/7 in Zambia…no its not
55 YEARS OF INDEPENDENCE AND WE HAVEN’T FIGURED OUT A LOT
55 years of dependence on borrowed money.
No water,No consistent power supply, poor road construction,……..etc.
Whats the use of freedom without basic needs?
Zambia was better of during colonial era.