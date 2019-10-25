Power utility firm Zesco has announced that the Sesheke-Senanga 66kV transmission line has been isolated due to a system disturbance following a line fault.

Company Public Relations Manager Hazel Zulu says the incident happened around 15:29 hours yesterday following strong winds.

Mrs Zulu said this means that most parts of Western province are off supply until the problem is resolved.

She named Senanga, Mongu, Kalabo, Nalolo, Kaoma, Nkehema, Luampa and Sioma as the affected districts.

Mrs Zulu said a team of engineers moved in immediately to investigate further and commence repair works.

She said in a statement that Power restoration to the affected areas is expected today by 12:00hours.

Mrs Zulu on behalf of ZESCO has apologises to the affected customers for the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen event.

She however, said that all supply lines should be treated as live as power maybe restored before the stated time.

[Read 435 times, 435 reads today]