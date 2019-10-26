By Oliver Chisenga

THE Zambian government system is broken and needs to be fixed in earnest, says Nevers Mumba. Speaking on Hot FM yesterday, Mumba the MMD president urged President Edgar Lungu and government to speak to the nation on various matter affecting the governance system than assume that people would know on their own.

Mumba, however, urged government not to speak to Zambians like they were talking to children as they address pertinent queries arising from the governance kerfuffle.

He warned that former President Kenneth Kaunda would not have lasted 27 years in power if he was not communicating to Zambians.

“The energy problem is a small problem that can be resolved once leadership makes a decision,” he said.

Mumba, the former Republican vice-president, recalled that under president Levy Mwanawasa, the government then was faced with the $7.2 billion unsustainable debt but it was solved because of the will and determination of the team of leaders at the time.

He said under Mwanawasa, the shackle of economic debt was broken because his team concentrated on it.

Mumba insisted that the PF had no option but to sit down and resolve the issue of the energy crisis like yesterday.

“This PF government needs to find a solution, Israel does not have the Victoria Falls, does not have the Chishimba Falls but they never have load shedding. It’s these things that frustrate me…. To depend on rain so that we can have electricity and we are going to depend on rain then we should preserve the water during the rainy season so that in the dry season it does not run out, that’s our responsibility,” he said.

Mumba added that if Zambia was not going to provide power because the water levels had gone down then government, without excuses, must find a temporary solution.

He noted that the temporary solution would cost the government a lot of money but insisted that they had no choice but to do it so that the industry can continue to thrive and business to run.

He noted with regret that the status quo of the power deficit was crippling the country economically.

Asked if he was in favour of importing power when the government was broke, Mumba said, “They have no option, they have to import it. It will cost a lot but they have to do it, they have to find a way to resolve this because that’s what leadership is about. A problem comes, you have to solve it.”

He added that with the gravity of the energy crisis, Zambians were not going to listen to any excuses.

Mumba said the PF had taken too long to resolve the power deficit issue.

“They have really taken long, they are assuming Zambians are a very understanding people but I think it’s a wrong assumption. If I were there, I would have given this process not longer that 60 days to really deal with it. It was going to be costly to find immediate solutions but if you let this thing continue the way it’s continuing, there will be very little productivity in this country. People cannot work because there is not energy to do so and therefore the economy will ground to a halt,” Mumba feared.

He further said money had to be invested so that citizens could work and help the economy to move.

Mumba said a leader should not allow load shedding to continue without any sign of ending it.

“What I would have done if I were in government, if I know that this crisis would take three months, almost every week or month I would address the Zambia people and tell them the progress we are making and ensuring that the Zambian people work with us until we achieve what we need to achieve. I would not keep them ignorant, this it too big an issue not to be told about as a people of Zambia,” he said.

Mumba added that governance was about taking information to the governed and not allow them to speculate in bars, nightclubs to formulate their own personal policies and philosophies.

He noted that if there was no information coming from the governors to explain what people were facing then there was a risk that whatever was being discussed in beer halls would start to progress against the government.

Mumba said the government’s failure to talk to the people could fuel instability.

“I don’t think Kenneth Kaunda would have lasted 27 years if he never spoke to the people. Kenneth Kaunda had difficult times but I would remember that when things were really bad, in 1986 when there were riots and mealie-meal prices shot up and I thought this is it, KK is out, people were angry; breaking everything and looting but what amazed me is that in the middle of that confusion, pain and anger there was an announcement of ZNBC that tomorrow at 10:00 AM His Excellency Dr Kenneth David Kaunda shall address the nation. With anger in our hearts, we went to listen…when KK is speaking the whole Kitwe would be quiet and he went, fellow countrymen and then he breaks it down, bringing the Zambians into the pain, difficulties and challenges of life and invited them to work with his government to achieve what they were all looking for,” Mumba said.

He further said Dr Kaunda was a good communicator.

Mumba, a Pastor, counseled President Lungu and the PF that problems would always be there but there was a need to address the nation.

“You can keep your marriage longer if you talk to your wife. The reason we have these marriage problems is because as husbands we just think that our wives should understand…women thrive on information and if you don’t give it to them, you are going to have hell in your own house but the moment you start to explain things to them, everything changes. Even if you don’t have money when you talk to them everything changes.”

Mumba added that not talking to Zambians makes them feel disrespected and that should be avoided at all costs.

He said how they talked to the citizens also mattered.

He advised the government to avoid talking to Zambians like they do not think or reason.

He further said while he agreed that climate change had affected the entire world, the voters did not care about the water levels but wanted food on the table, affordable mealie-meal because leaders got into government not to explain problems but solve them.

