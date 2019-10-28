The Road Transport and Safety Agency have given seven Public Service Vehicle drivers 14 days to show cause why their Driving Licences should not be revoked for exceeding speed limits.

In separate letters dated 23rd October 2019 addressed to the seven drivers, RTSA Acting Director and Chief Executive officer Mr Gladwell Banda observed that the seven drivers had on several occasions opted to exceed speed limits with impunity thereby putting the lives of the travelling public in serious danger.

According to the Global Position System (GPS) installed on 88 long-distance buses and monitored by the RTSA, the seven drivers were singled out to have violated speed limits on several occasions to an extent of driving at the ranges of 120 km/h to 145 km/h against the prescribed speed limit for PSV buses on highways which is 100 km/h, thus posing serious danger to the traveling public.

Therefore, RTSA Acting Director is evoking Section 68(1) (a) of the Road Traffic Act number 11 of 2002 which empowers his office to revoke a Driving Licence, if in the opinion of the Director, the conduct or character of the holder of such a Licence renders to be unfit to drive such a vehicle from the point of view of the safety of the public.

The seven drivers are, Lenard Musukuma, Martin Mapisa, Kelly Siame, Yuberd Simwala, Kendrick Simusikwe, Allan Chitabankana, and Morgan Sikaumba.

The Agency is of the view that PSV drivers are expected to drive with due care bearing in mind the level of responsibility they assume. Therefore, the continuous conduct to drive above the prescribed speed limits is a serious road safety concern.

According to a statement issued by RTSA Head of Public Relations Fredrick Mubanga, the RTSA is taking a proactive approach to monitoring the speed of PSV buses through GPS in bid to mitigate the risk of road traffic accidents on Zambian roads.

