The United Nations and international NGOs have launched a seven-month immediate humanitarian assistance in Zambia.
The UN is seeking US$89.5 million to provide immediate food assistance and early recovery support for 2.3 million people for seven months.
It says the main portion of this plan is for food assistance.
The Humanitarian Response Plan complements the Government’s own Recovery Action Plan, which aims to provide life-saving and early recovery support to 2.3 million people in need over the next 12 months.
The Government has mobilized $36.7 million for food security, nutrition, health, water, sanitation and hygiene, protection and education services against their own plan, but has requested the support of international partners to fill the funding gap.
In support of the Government-led response in Zambia, the UN and humanitarian partners have launched a seven-month Humanitarian Response Plan to address rising humanitarian needs triggered by the poorest rainfall season since 1981 in the southern part of the country, which has sharply reduced cereal crop production.
The decrease in maize production was so severe that the country, normally a net cereal exporter, put a ban on maize exports.
A range of livestock diseases has compounded the crisis.
The decrease in maize production was so severe that the country, normally a net cereal exporter, put a ban on maize exports.
More than 2.4 million people of the total population of some 17 million are expected to be severely food insecure during the lean season from this October to March 2020, with at least 430,000 people in emergency levels.
Acute malnutrition, which leads to wasting in children, stands at nearly 6 per cent across the nine provinces of Zambia.
As usual HH has been vindicated.
Let’s hear response from PF’s new chief idyot Malama say that –
– UN has declared hunger in Zambia.
– UN is politicising hunger in Zambia.
– UN support homosexuality.
– UN are freemansons
– UN privitised Zambian companies.
– UN support tribalism.
– UN are UPND.
There’s unanimity among all contributers. I hv no comment except to give all contributions the thumbs-up. Wht do DCs do in Zambia? Wht reporting do they do to central govt?
This government is not serious but in the first place why it was saying there’s no hunger in the country and now they need assistance they said there is no hunger in Zambia.
HH told you PF ‘doubting Thomas’ that Zambians were going hungry due to drought but you chose not to listen.
What a shame! …
I would resign if i was at Plot1. If not then i would start with the following:
1. Contribute my salary to the affected for the whole year
2. Close down all churches only leaving a few per district (maybe 10 per district.) Poor ignorant people are being massively exploited even in such harsh times by a few individuals
3. Ensure that harsh austerity measures for the blotted government are implemented. This includes closing down useless ministries such religious ministry while combining other and cutting down all ministers and mps allowance by 3/4, No more unnecessary presidential trips both local and foreign.
The list is endless but its a start.
Am Gbouy, the real Gbros.
I thought there was no hunger in Zambia. Were assured so
Chanda Kabwe doesn’t think so. In PF everything is politics to outdo Hichilema. The country isn’t in sane hands, beware of lunatics in charge
Somethings that excite anti PF cadres are shocking. Government was clear make contributions to avert hunger. PF refused to declare hunger a state of emergency. It looks like the anti PF are annoyed that donor funding is going to flow in without HH’s idea of state of emergency.
HH did the right thing to declare hunger a national disaster. Now people without food can have hope. I know PF can never admit anything good HH does. In your hearts, accept that HH has saved millions of lives.