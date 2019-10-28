Zesco United on Sunday went top of the 2019/2020 FAZ Super Division log for the first time this season following a 2-1 away win in Solwezi over promoted side Kansanshi Dynamos.

The defending champions had Lusaka Dynamos to thank for their status after they held early pacesetters Red Arrows in Lusaka.

A rare Anthony Akumu goal put Zesco ahead in the 31st minute and Thabani Kamusoko sealed he 3 points after halftime.

Emmanuel Phiri scored Kansanshi’s consolation goal.

Arrows meanwhile, dropped to second, exchanging places with Zesco, after blowing away a one-nil lead in a dramatic last minute dash for the three points to finish 1-1 at Nkoloma Stadium against Lusaka Dynamos.

Veteran striker James Chamanga struck in the 85th minute for Arrows to score his fifth goal of the season but Dynamos equalized in stoppage time through Baba Basile.

Zesco lead on maximum 21 points from seven games with a match in hand while fellow unbeaten side Arrows have 20 points.

Napsa Stars, who were not in action on Sunday, are a distant third on 14 points.

26/10/2019

Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy 2-Power Dynamos 0

Postponed

Kabwe Warriors-Lusaka Dynamos

Green Eagles-Green Buffaloes

WEEK 8

27/10/2019

Kansanshi Dynamos 1-Zesco United 2

Lumwana Radiants 1-Forest Rangers 0

Nakambala Leopards 0-Kabwe Warriors 1

Green Buffaloes 2-Nkwazi 0

Lusaka Dynamos 1-Red Arrows 1

09/11/2019

Mufulira Wanderers-Green Eagles

Zanaco-Nkana

16/11/2019

Power Dynamos-Buildcon

Napsa Stars-Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy

