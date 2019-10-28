The Kitwe city council says it will demolish all structures that have been built on the ZNBC transmitters land in Kitwe.

Town clerk Seke Mbulo said the council has already issued notices to the developers on the ZNBC land saying that any time the local authority will move in to demolish the structures.

But one of the developers Abyudi Matimba has told ZNBC News in an interview that it is unfair for the local authority to demolish their structures when they acquired the plots in a legal manner and have documentation to prove that fact.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]