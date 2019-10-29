Beston Chambeshi has named eight foreign-based players in his final 21-member 2019 U23 AFCON team.

Striker Patson Daka and midfielder Enock Mwepu of Austrian champions RB Salzburg headline the team for the 2020 Olympic qualifying tournament Egypt is hosting from November 8-22 in Cairo.

Midfielder Emmanuel Banda and striker Fashion Sakala of KV Oostende in Belgium including forward Edward Chilufya from Swedish side Djurgardens complete the five overseas based members of the 2017 U20 AFCON winning team named by Chambeshi.

South African-based goalkeeper Bradley Mweene, midfielders Lameck Banda and Kings Kangwa from Arsenal Tula in Russia who succeeded them in the U20 class of 2018 have been drafted into the team.

Six home-based survivors from the 2017 winning team who notably include goalkeeper Mangani Banda, defenders Solomon Sakala, Shemmy Mayembe and Moses Nyondo have made the cut as Zambia heads to Egypt to try and finish in the top three and qualify for the Olympics for the first time since 1988.

Meanwhile, the team leaves for Spain on Thursday for a week-long pre-2019 U23 AFCON training camp in Tenerife ahead of their opening Group B match against South Africa on November 9.

Cote d’Ivoire and defending champions Nigeria complete Group A.

GOALKEEPERS:Mangani Banda (Zanaco), Patrick Chooma (Kabwe Youth Academy), Bradley Mweene (Real Kings-South Africa )

DEFENDERS:Moses Nyondo (Nkana), Prosper Chiluya (Kabwe Warriors), Kebson Kamanga (Zanaco), Shemmy Mayembe, Solomon Sakala (both Zesco United)

MIDFIELDERS:Field Kandela (Kabwe Warriors), Harrison Chisala, Oliver Lumbiya (both Nkana), Enock Mwepu (RB Salzburg-Austria), Emmanuel Banda (KV Oostende-Belgium), Edward Chilufya (Djurgardens-Sweden), Benson Chali (Forest Rangers), Ngosa Sunzu (Buildcon), Kings Kangwa (Arsenal Tula-Russia)

STRIKERS:Patson Daka (RB Salzburg-Austria), Biston Banda (Buildcon), Lameck Banda (Arsenal Tula-Russia), Fashion Sakala (KV Oostende-Belgium)

