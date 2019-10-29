Public Service Commission, Vice-Chairperson Hillary Chipango has urged the Luapula Provincial Administration to ensure decentralization in human resource management is implemented effectively.

Mr. Chipango says Luapula province has been chosen to pilot the project of decentralized human resources in civil service.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Chipango said this when he and officials from the Decentralisation Secretariat paid a courtesy call on the Luapula Provincial Administration.

Mr. Chipango is hopeful that giving some powers to the Provincial Administration will improve efficiency and effectiveness in the civil service.

And Luapula Deputy Permanent Secretary Royd Chakaba has commended the partnership the Public Service Commission has with Luapula Provincial Administration, adding that it has enabled management to sort out human resource issues accordingly.

Mr. Chakaba notes that decentralization is key in attaining sustainable development hence it is important that human resource functions are decentralized too.

He observes that some civil servants are frustrated with the bureaucracy in the civil service adding that the coming of this project will promote speedy handling of their issues.

Mr Chakaba has assured the Public Service Commission that the provincial administration has the expertise to carry out the functions effectively.

