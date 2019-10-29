Opposition National Democratic Congress leader Chishimba Kambwili has u-turned on the purported reconciliation with President Edgar Lungu saying he was ambushed.

Dr Kambwili told Journalists that there is nothing to reconcile over with President Lungu because he has not been his enemy.

He said the purported reconciliation at St Ignitius Catholic Church came as a surprise to me because he felt ambushed by the Priest.

“I have nothing to reconcile with President Lungu over. He also mentioned in Church that he has nothing personal against me, same for me, I don’t have any personal issues against him,” Dr Kambwili said.

He added,” what we however differ on are fundamental principles around governance. The PF under President Lungu has caused a lot of misery to our people and it’s my job as an opposition leader to highlight those wrongs.”

On Monday during the 5th memorial for Michael President Micheal Sata, Dr Kambwili and President Lungu were called in front of the congregation alongside former first lady Christine Kaseba by parish priest father Charles Chilinda to declare what dispute was between them.

And president lungu said he had nothing against Dr Kambwili and was at peace with him while Dr. Kambwili also said he had nothing against the head of state.

The two shook hands in witness of Dr. Kaseba in front of the congregation as the congregants cheered in delight.

And Father Chilinda has urged the two leaders to put their differences aside and avoid destroying the PF.

[Read 240 times, 240 reads today]