Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya says government’s investments in the health sector has seen the reduction of malaria related deaths by more than 70 percent.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Elimination 8 engagement forum in Gaborone, Botswana, Dr. Chilufya said government’s intervention include investments in health systems and a broader expansion of infrastructure.

He reiterated President Edgar Lungu’s commitment to strengthening cross border diplomacy in bridging the fight against malaria at regional level through fostering linkages.

This is contained in a statement availed to ZNBC News by First Secretary Press and Public Relations at the Zambian High Commission in Botswana Kasabo Kalusa.

The Elimination 8 initiative is a coalition of eight countries working across national borders to eliminate malaria in Southern Africa by 2030.

[ZNBC]

