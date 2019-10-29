Kapiri Mposhi District Commissioner, Peter Mwiinde, said he is disappointed that some parents in the district were still reluctant to pay school fees even after government reduced the fees to manageable levels.

Mr Mwiinde has since implored parents and guardians to comply and pay school fees for their children especially that government reduced the fees early this year.

The DC observed that the non-payment of school fees by some parents and guardians has made it difficult for school managements to provide certain services due to lack of funds.

“My office is receiving a lot of reports from schools of failure to pay casual workers and to pay for utilities such as electricity and water due to lack of money because parents are not paying user fees for their children”, Mr Mwiinde said.

Mr Mwiinde urged parents who are engaged in subsistence farming to pay school fees for their children by contributing a bag of maize or livestock which schools can translate into cash.

“Parents are key partners in the provision of education through cost sharing and that’s why government reduced the fees to minimize the cost of education on the part of the parents towards the education of their children.” Mr Mwiinde said.

Early this year government announced the reduction in school fees paid in public and grant aided schools to K150 in schools in remote areas and K200 user fees in other schools per term.

And Mr Mwiinde has directed school managements not to send away children whose parents have not paid school fees.

