Yung Verbal and Cartel music present Rotation off Yung Verbal’s soon to be released project “Forever Young.”

The club banger features Zambian music heavy weights Dimpo Williams, Tsean and Daev – The production credits belong to Chase Iyan. Yung Verbal is excited to share this single and video directed by Lanzee of Coppershots.

Audio Links

Interact with Yung Verbal on social media:

