The government has revealed that results for the Grade 9 and the General Certificate of Education (GCE) will be announced on November 1st, 2019.

Minister of General Education David Mabumba disclosed that he will announce the results to the public in parliament on Friday, November 1st, 2019.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka today, the Minister also urged pupils, teachers and parents to follow the parliament proceedings when he announces the results.

“Results for pupils who sat for Grade 9 and GCE examinations will be announced in parliament this Friday,” Mr Mabumba said.

And Mr Mabumba has advised school authorities in the country, against chasing away pupils on account of not paying examination fees.

The Minister said pupils should be allowed to sit for their examinations, after which head-teachers will then be compelled to pursue all pending payments.

He further announced that the government in conjunction with the Examination Council of Zambia (ECZ) has embarked on examination reforms, aimed at ensuring efficiency and effectiveness in the manner examinations are conducted.

The Minister regretted the malpractices and experiences that characterized last year’s examination, assuring that there is no room for examination malpractice this year.

The Minister is hopeful that this year’s examinations will be credible, to benefit not only his ministry but the nation as a whole.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary (PS) Jobbicks Kalumba says examination classes across the country will not be affected by the load shedding being experienced.

Dr Kalumba emphasized that all examinations will be conducted during the day, adding that no one needs to be alarmed with regards to the smooth conducting of examinations.

And the PS says learning institutions that offer computer studies have been equipped with a reliable source of energy.

