President Lungu is scheduled to travel to Botswana tomorrow to attend the swearing-in and inauguration of his counterpart Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi as President of Republic of Botswana.

The swearing-in and inauguration of Dr. Masisi as President of the Republic of Botswana follows national elections which were held on 23rd October,2019 in which he emerged winner with a landslide victory, and was declared winner on the Botswana Democratic Party ticket on 25th October,2019.

The President returns home as soon as the event concludes.

President Lungu has since congratulated Dr.Masisi and commended the people of Botswana for holding peaceful elections in line with the revised Southern African Development Community Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections,as a demonstration of the commitment that Botswana has to continue upholding democratic tenets.

