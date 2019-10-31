Zambia’s Constitutional Court is expected to deliver two rulings on October 31, 2019, in a matter in which LAZ has challenged the enactment of Bill 10 into law.

In one of the applications, the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) appealed against the refusal by a single judge to grant an injunction that would stop Parliament from considering Bill 10 until the present case is decided by the Court. Last week, the Court ruled that the proceedings before the Court were civil proceedings to which the State Proceedings Act is applicable.

The other application was made by the Attorney General asking the Court to set aside the two subpoenas for Justice Minister Given Lubinda and Attorney General Likando Kalaluka to testify on behalf of LAZ and submit undisclosed documents.

The first ruling on setting aside the subpoenas shall be delivered at 09 hours while the second ruling will be delivered at 14:30 hours on the same day.

The Court has set November 12, 2019, for the hearing of the consolidated petition filed by LAZ and Chapter One Foundation.

Meanwhile, a Lusaka resident, Isaac Mwanza, has expressed intention to write to the Court to allow media houses willing to cover the Court proceedings live on radio and television.

“The case has generated wider public interest and to avoid distortions of court proceedings, my prayer is that the Court shall allow the media to provide live coverage. This would also enable the public to avoid accusing the Court of aiding any one party from being favoured as the Courts are not there to assist any party win a case”, said Mr. Mwanza

