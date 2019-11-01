Chief Madzimawe of the Ngoni speaking people in Eastern Province says there is need for close collaboration among stakeholders in fighting female genital elongation.
The Traditional Leader said this is a harmful practice recognized as a form of female genital mutilation and has seen some girls and women in Zambia and in Southern Africa being forced to pull and elongate their genitalia because of demands by sexual and traditional practices.
Chief Madzimawe said the practice prevalent in most SADC countries, has now been included on harmful practices such as gender-based violence and early child marriages that authorities are fighting.
He was speaking on the sidelines of the 4th Specialized Technical Committee meeting on Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment being held in Addis Ababa.
And Chief Chamuka of the Lenje speaking people says he is committed to working with President Edgar Lungu in his ambitious programme of ending child marriage in Zambia.
Chief Chamuka said the honor bestowed on President Lungu as African Union Champion on Ending Child Marriage has seen Zambia implement programmes that will lead to complete elimination of child marriages.
He said his chiefdom has banned child marriages and has gone further to retrieve girls that have been subjected to the Vice.
Chief Chamuka further commended government for coming up with empowerment programmes for women in rural areas as doing so would contribute to women being self-reliant and not prone to gender-based violence.
He further said he would support President Lungu’s development agenda because the President had clearly indicated that he will develop Zambia without leaving anyone behind.
And Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union Emmanuel Mwamba said the role of traditional leaders in ending child marriage is paramount.
He also announced that President Edgar Lungu would chair a side event on ending child marriages, GBV and Gender mutilation during the January/Febuary 2020 Ordinary Heads of States Summit to be held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
This is contained in a statement issued by First Secretary Press and Tourism at the Zambian Embassy in Ethiopia Inutu Mwanza.
Female genital mutilation is a cruel harmful practice whose side effects are well documented.BUT WHAT ARE THE SIDE EFFECTS OF FEMALE GENITAL ELONGATION? NOT EVERY TRADITIONAL PRACTICE IS WRONG TILL WE ARE AVAILED WITH FACTS AS IS THE CASE WITH MUTILATION! Westerners deem everything African as primitive and want to force their ideals on us,today they tell us homosexuality is good and we must accept it when infact in most of our Zambian languages WE DONT EVEN HAVE ITS EQUIVALENT WORD!!The Chief must first call his traditionalists and discuss the matter to learn why and how the practices started before starting to abolish what is not yet even backed by Zambian Laws!
Genital elongation is in fact very helpful to women. Women who have undergone this experience more sexual pleasure than those who dont. As faras I know this practice is voluntary. Its not forced but Iam saying so because I experienced it in town not in the village. It may just be that in the village this is compulsory but like Zambia is ours says it is not primitive. It is just African
What a waste of time and now vitenges for the university of Zambia? Who is the beneficiary? Certainly if the university, no one would be crying for not being paid, what a mediocre country with absolutely no vision
What are the known side effects of elongation of the genitalia? And please someone educate me on the benefits? I agree that we should not discard traditions just because the colonialists tell us to do so.