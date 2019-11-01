Chief Madzimawe of the Ngoni speaking people in Eastern Province says there is need for close collaboration among stakeholders in fighting female genital elongation.

The Traditional Leader said this is a harmful practice recognized as a form of female genital mutilation and has seen some girls and women in Zambia and in Southern Africa being forced to pull and elongate their genitalia because of demands by sexual and traditional practices.

Chief Madzimawe said the practice prevalent in most SADC countries, has now been included on harmful practices such as gender-based violence and early child marriages that authorities are fighting.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the 4th Specialized Technical Committee meeting on Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment being held in Addis Ababa.

And Chief Chamuka of the Lenje speaking people says he is committed to working with President Edgar Lungu in his ambitious programme of ending child marriage in Zambia.

Chief Chamuka said the honor bestowed on President Lungu as African Union Champion on Ending Child Marriage has seen Zambia implement programmes that will lead to complete elimination of child marriages.

He said his chiefdom has banned child marriages and has gone further to retrieve girls that have been subjected to the Vice.

Chief Chamuka further commended government for coming up with empowerment programmes for women in rural areas as doing so would contribute to women being self-reliant and not prone to gender-based violence.

He further said he would support President Lungu’s development agenda because the President had clearly indicated that he will develop Zambia without leaving anyone behind.

And Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union Emmanuel Mwamba said the role of traditional leaders in ending child marriage is paramount.

He also announced that President Edgar Lungu would chair a side event on ending child marriages, GBV and Gender mutilation during the January/Febuary 2020 Ordinary Heads of States Summit to be held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

This is contained in a statement issued by First Secretary Press and Tourism at the Zambian Embassy in Ethiopia Inutu Mwanza.

