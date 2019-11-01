Secretary to Cabinet Dr. Simon Miti has cautioned civil servants across the country that appropriate action will be taken against those found wanting for the irregularities in the management of the payroll, Farmers Input Support Programme (FISP) and social cash transfer.

Dr. Miti urged the Public Service Management Division, Accountant General’s Office, all Service Commissions and the Smart Zambia Institute to set-up their efforts which are showing very positive results by deploying the biometric and another innovative system to curb fraud in the management of the public resource.

The Secretary to Cabinet said this in Lusaka during the firth public senior management meeting.

“I am also directing all Permanent Secretaries to profile funded projects and implement measures to increase the absorption capacity and expedite project implementation. Take note that at the next cluster reporting, you will be required to demonstrate an improvement in this area,” he said.

“Further, concerns have been raised over continued invitations by various ministries for His Excellency President Edgar Lungu to commission projects or programs that are still in conceptual stages and are not ready to commence implementation. This must stop with immediate effect. Let us utilize the services of the public investment planning department in the Ministry of National Development Planning to ensure that our projects are fully appraised and avoid funding gaps during implementation.”

Dr. Miti observed the need to pay particular attention to the recent report of the Auditor General and ensure that issues raised in the report are addressed with the urgency they deserve.

He further directed the Internal Audit oversight committee to ensure that decisive action is taken to resolve the queries raised by the Auditor-General in the report and commend appropriate action against erring officers.

Earlier, Dr. Miti launched the Public Service Vision with an emphasis that the Cabinet Office will put in place a monitoring and evaluation system to track the operationalization of the vision at all levels.

“My office will ensure that necessary measures are taken against individuals or institutions not taking measures to support the attainment of the vision,” said Dr. Miti.

