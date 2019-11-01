A caucus of Members of Parliament from the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) on the Copperbelt has requested the party through the office of the Secretary-General not to go for a convention in 2020.

The Parliamentarians say going for a National Convention to choose the Party’s Presidential candidate ahead of the 2021 General Elections will not be necessary because there is already a consensus on President Edgar Lungu.

Caucus Chairperson Evans Chibanda has told ZNBC news that the MPs have instead asked the PF Secretary General Davies Mwila to call for a General Council in which President Lungu will be picked as a sole candidate.

The Mufulira lawmaker who was flanked by Chifubu Member of Parliament Frank Ng’ambi and Nchanga MP Chali Chilombo said the Copperbelt MPs have also reaffirmed their endorsement for the President LUNGU as the PF’s 2021 Presidential Candidate.

And Dr. Chibanda said the PF Secretary-General will soon be informed formerly through writing about the Copperbelt MPs’ call for a general council.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ng’ambi said the MPs on the Copperbelt have been motivated by the leadership style of LUNGU and as such would want him to continue for another term.

[Read 42 times, 42 reads today]