A caucus of Members of Parliament from the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) on the Copperbelt has requested the party through the office of the Secretary-General not to go for a convention in 2020.
The Parliamentarians say going for a National Convention to choose the Party’s Presidential candidate ahead of the 2021 General Elections will not be necessary because there is already a consensus on President Edgar Lungu.
Caucus Chairperson Evans Chibanda has told ZNBC news that the MPs have instead asked the PF Secretary General Davies Mwila to call for a General Council in which President Lungu will be picked as a sole candidate.
The Mufulira lawmaker who was flanked by Chifubu Member of Parliament Frank Ng’ambi and Nchanga MP Chali Chilombo said the Copperbelt MPs have also reaffirmed their endorsement for the President LUNGU as the PF’s 2021 Presidential Candidate.
And Dr. Chibanda said the PF Secretary-General will soon be informed formerly through writing about the Copperbelt MPs’ call for a general council.
Meanwhile, Dr. Ng’ambi said the MPs on the Copperbelt have been motivated by the leadership style of LUNGU and as such would want him to continue for another term.
Interesting Politics we have in Zambia. It does look like once someone becomes President, there can not be any legitimate challenge to their Presidency of the Party because anyone who dares to gets smacked. So naturally, the prudent thing to do is what these B00tlickers are doing, declaring the party boss Sole Candidate and we will still be told that the Party is very democratic.
Is it not funny how Zambia tends to have leadership crises? You often hear that ONLY one man can do the job properly despite the Economic Outlook begging to differ. There is massive corruption and the debt is bulging but we are told these chaps are chaffed by how GREAT ECL has done as Zambian President.