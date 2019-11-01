AFCONS Infrastructure Limited the company working on the Lusaka Road Decongestion Project says the project will be completed nine months before the set target.

Company’s Project Manager Subrata Bandyopadhyay has told the Ministry of Local Government Permanent Secretary Dr. Eddie Chomba that the project which was supposed to be completed in September 2021 will be completed in December 2020.

“Sir we were supposed to complete in September 2021 but it will be completed in December 2020, 9 months ahead of schedule.” Mr. Bandyopadhyay stated.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chomba was delighted that he would be giving a positive report back to the Zambians.

“That is very important and I think our people who are the beneficiaries of this project they’ve got to know …They’ve got the right to know and it’s us who go back to them to say that the schedule of works is like this.” Dr. Chomba indicated.

He said it was important for technocrats to report to the Zambian People before being queried by the media.

He shared the view that reports cards should be communicated to the Zambians in all languages adding that beneficiaries of such projects are not just those who speak English.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chomba stated that the Decongestion Project will also take into consideration the safety of street vendors.

And Dr. Chomba stated that government had made ways in mitigating accidents such as that which occurred at Buseko Market a couple of days ago.

[Read 105 times, 105 reads today]