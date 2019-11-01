Zesco United and Red Arrows clash in the early-season big-one this Saturday at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Leaders Zesco visit Arrows undisputed this season with a one hundred percent start to the 2019/20 FAZ Super Division campaign on maximum 24 points from eight matches with a game in hand.

Second placed Arrows, though, return to league action just four days after a humiliating 3-0 away loss at Nkana.

That defeat ended Arrows unbeaten start to the season in which they has won six and drew two games prior to the loss at Nkana.

Arrows coach Chisi Mbewe said the onus was on them to redeem themselves following a second-best display in Kitwe last Wednesday.

“We are playing well and we have set goals this season but it shall not be a smooth path to attain our goals of playing continental football. We should expect to pass through such situations but the important thing is how we rise through such situations,” Mbewe said.

“Yes, we have another big game but this time around we will be at home.

“But like I said, the most important thing is how we rise from this situation and be able to pick points if we want to compete in CAF next season.”

But Arrows head into the match without defender Joseph Zimba who was sent-off in late in the second half against Nkana.

Zimba’s adds to Arrows defensive frailties that saw Mbewe improvise against Nkana with right-back Benedict Chepeshi paired in central defence Bronson Chama.

Meanwhile, Zesco are looking souped -up with top scorer on 8 league goals Jesse Were hoping to continue from where he left off in mid-week against Lusaka Dynamos in that 4-2 home win in which he scored a hattrick.

Another victory will see Zesco open a seven point lead to 27 points regardless of other results this weekend outside the top two.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 10

02/11/2019

Nakambala Leopards-Nkana

Power Dynamos-Kabwe Warriors

Kansanshi Dynamos-Nkwazi

Mufulira Wanderers-Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy

Green Buffaloes-Buildcon

13h00: Napsa Stars-Forest Rangers

15h00:Red Arrows-Zesco United

07/11/2019

Lumwana Radiants-Zanaco

Lusaka Dynamos-Green Eagles

