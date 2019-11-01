President Edgar Lungu says Zambia has a lot to learn from Botswana how that country transfers power after an election without tension.
President Lungu says Botswana has been able to conduct a smooth handover of power from one leader to another since Independence, which he says is commendable.
He also says it is not healthy that the country should experience political tension after elections.
Speaking to ZNBC News in an interview in Gaborone today President Lungu urged parliamentarians to learn from Botswana’s experience and come up with a constitution that reduces tension and ensures an orderly handover of power.
He said all MPs should debate the Constitution bill number 10 which is in parliament with the interests of the nation at heart.
President Lungu who was in Gaborone to witness the swearing-in ceremony of President Mokgweetsi Masisi after his re-election wondered why some MPs shun their responsibility to their electorate and the nation by boycotting parliamentary sessions.
He said it is sad that a certain grouping of Parliamentarians abscond parliament just because they have been instructed to do so by their political leaders.
And President Lungu says the country must avoid the 2016 scenario where the announcement of election results was delayed.
He observed that such a scenario caused panic among citizens.
Wenye.
Zambia has been a great nation we never too have any political tensions UNTIL IT came.
We will be fine Mr. President when he goes to the Museum.
Someone called a journalist” you the bloody reporter” go and find out.
All but H² refutes election results.
Are you not shocked?
Yeeaah, Ookay, even his dad could not accept the 2001 election results.
It runs in the blood.
Upndead and UPND always refuse to accept defeat especially when they are second. Push them to third, mwe.
I guarantee you that 2021 will be loaded with court petitions again.
He has even taught his young u5 ALN fellow in Zimbabwe to behave funny post electoral people’s verdict. What a sham he is.
Yangu! Aba bankusa eeh!
All the time H² refutes elections results.
The problem he organises people from LUSAKA and takes them to polling stations and he thinks he has numbers. I mean CHAWODISH.
Who called a journalist “bloody report” after election results were announced in 2008?
HH has been participating and losing elections for 20 years, and it has been a peacfull 20 years , how come only now with lungu do we have caders killing and brutallising people ???
Great points, but we need to get rid of seven of president Lungu’s ministers, plus four fifths of the nations MPs. Both in the PF and UPND.
Tswanas are the most politically civilized Africans. This is normal for them. Also who keeps making the president dress up in Safari suits? It will give people PTSD from KK’s dictatorship years.
The GOOD, The BAD and the UGLY. That is the picture above. In political terms, the Botswana president President Mokgweetsi Masisi is the ‘GOOD’ and president lungu is the ‘BAD’ because he has potential, but still clings to Jean, Vincent yes Bwana Mwale, Chitotela, Luo etc. The other you can finish for your selves, Munanagwa is ………………………………………………