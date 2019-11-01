President Edgar Lungu says Zambia has a lot to learn from Botswana how that country transfers power after an election without tension.

President Lungu says Botswana has been able to conduct a smooth handover of power from one leader to another since Independence, which he says is commendable.

He also says it is not healthy that the country should experience political tension after elections.

Speaking to ZNBC News in an interview in Gaborone today President Lungu urged parliamentarians to learn from Botswana’s experience and come up with a constitution that reduces tension and ensures an orderly handover of power.

He said all MPs should debate the Constitution bill number 10 which is in parliament with the interests of the nation at heart.

President Lungu who was in Gaborone to witness the swearing-in ceremony of President Mokgweetsi Masisi after his re-election wondered why some MPs shun their responsibility to their electorate and the nation by boycotting parliamentary sessions.

He said it is sad that a certain grouping of Parliamentarians abscond parliament just because they have been instructed to do so by their political leaders.

And President Lungu says the country must avoid the 2016 scenario where the announcement of election results was delayed.

He observed that such a scenario caused panic among citizens.

[Read 177 times, 177 reads today]