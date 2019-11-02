



By Nsama Musonda Learns

Dear Zambians it’s with sadness that I share with you that my life is now in danger for the story I raised concerning the 80 Black Lechwe that were captured from the Bangweulu wetlands and translocated to private ranches.

Yesterday 31st October 2019 around 12:31hrs, I received a phone call from this number +260953892614 where a gentleman calling himself Mumba asked me why I opened my mouth on the story of the black lechwe when I knew it involved the minister, he said they are aware that the opposition are paying me to destroy PF in Luapula and if I say anything more on the issue I will die. A woman in the back ground was screaming on top of her voice that they will hunt me down and break my legs and make sure I live in a wheel chair

Well the call lasted over 5 minutes with me trying to advise them that threats of such nature whether verbal or physical are tantamount to harassment and criminal offence, I have since brought this matter to the attention of the police but as I sat down today, I took time to think how our country which once boasted of democracy and peace has got to this stage!

Are we being prosecuted because our leaders love us so much they are willing to kill to serve us or has greed and selfishness corrupted minds so much they can no longer tell right from wrong

What does the bible say about death and fear? We are all mortal beings and all of us are bound to die if you kill me today, you will also die one day, we came on earth with nothing so no matter how many mansions you build or wealth you accumulate you will go away with nothing! Alexander the Great, king of four corners of the earth traveled up and about in search of the fountain of youth with the hope of eternal life, alas he died at 32 and left or the treasures behind. What you die for is what matters

Fear being installed in the hearts of activists, it is an evil act from the devil because when we speak for God’s creation, widows and orphans who people like to enslave Ephesians 6:12 says ” we are not fighting against humans, we are fighting against forces and authorities and against rulers of darkness and powers in the spiritual world”

So if this is the battle I am fighting, shall I be afraid? NOT AT ALL! David told Goliath in 1st Samuel 17:45 that “You have come out to fight me with a sword and a spear and a dagger, but I’ve come out to fight you in the name of the Lord all-powerful

Colleagues what is happening in our country is a temptation from the devil and the Bible tells me in 1st Corinthians 10:13 that “you are tempted in the same way that everyone else is tempted, but God can be trusted not to let you be tempted too much and he will show you how to escape from your temptations” meaning God can never give you a battle you cannot fight! Great kings have fallen at the hand of ordinary people which is why it’s important to study if the person you are threatening is anointed or not!

God takes no jokes when evil tampers with his anointed people, holy ghost fire

Is that being said who has more to lose here?

Our late president Michael Chilufya Data, MHSRIP once said, ” if you live in glass houses don’t throw stones”

I’m self-employed, I don’t have a salary, am not fighting for any GRZ position, despite having a car, I walk, I use public transport, I go to public hospitals, I wine and dine with the poor at the lowest level of community

On the other hand those who want me dead are employed by all the citizens of Zambia, they get paid taxpayers money, they are fighting for top positions in GRZ, they have forgotten what it’s like to walk or use public transport, they go abroad for health services, the only time they visit the poor is when asking for a vote so if God the keeper of nations takes his wrath who will lose more?

I’d hate to be the one who drops the big tree because when small trees fall they fall in silence but big trees make noise when they fall so friendly advice to those wishing me dead is let’s make peace before things get ugly

Zambia is a member of amnesty international and a signatory to the international convention on human rights teti chimoneke bwino when I write to them asking for protection against people who hold respectable positions or more still if I write to Prince Harry the patron of the African Parks that manage the Camps were the lechwes were captured from asking him if what I did was wrong nangu Tudor Jones who is also a partner.

By the way am not Mumbi Mukasa who just fell from heaven, I have relatives and friends and they are also watching what is happening, if I disappear, fwenu mukashala mwapwishanya nabo! I have told them your names, mwabababili with names beginning with “Chi”

I rest my case

God bless Zambia

