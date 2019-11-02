Deputy Secretary-General of the Patriotic Front has said that she has confidence in the education system that Zambia has to offer and has urged people.

Speaking at the graduating cermony of new Medical Doctors, where her 1st born son Chifuka is among the latest graduates to join the health sector as a Medical Doctor after graduating with a BSc degree in Medicine at the Ridgway Campus School of Medicine, the outspoken Mrs Phiri also urged that those that can afford to pay fees for their children to do so and allow children who are in need access bursaries, stating that her son had attended school without being on bursary.

Mrs. Phiri said her son’s graduation is a beacon of pride and joy for her and her family because not only is her son now a Medical Doctor but that he joins a noble profession that places a high premium on life and health of human beings.

Mrs. Phiri said she is also delighted that her son is a living testimony of the fact that it is not true that all politicians’ children go to school abroad.

She said her son had started and completed school right here in Zambia, attending schools such Kabulonga Primary School and Leopards Hill Secondary School before graduating to the prestigious University of Zambia School of Medicine at Ridgeway Campus.

Mrs. Phiri said the Patriotic Front Government, under the able leadership of President Edgar Lungu was determined to populate the health sector with as much health personnel as to possible and thus had set up a robust human capital development program.

She thanked God that her son was among the many graduates that would be adding value to the agenda of Universal Health Coverage, leaving no one behind, that President Lungu and the Patriotic Front is pursuing.

